IBM Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Target by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after acquiring an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,943,000 after acquiring an additional 315,851 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Target by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after acquiring an additional 246,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,993,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.17. 138,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,987. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.03. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

