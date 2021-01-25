IBM Retirement Fund Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.32. 877,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,885,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

