ICON Market Cap Tops $511.92 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002705 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $511.92 million and approximately $188.84 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,359,022 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

