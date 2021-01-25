IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) Insider Buys £25,668 in Stock

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) insider Robert Michael McTighe acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.82) per share, with a total value of £25,668 ($33,535.41).

LON:IGG opened at GBX 787 ($10.28) on Monday. IG Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 534.22 ($6.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 919.50 ($12.01). The stock has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 861.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 806.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L)’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

IGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 833 ($10.88).

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

