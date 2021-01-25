Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Cut by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $66,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.79. 12,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.70. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

