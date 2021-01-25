Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $1,201,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $203.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

