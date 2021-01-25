IMImobile PLC (IMO.L) (LON:IMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $600.00

IMImobile PLC (IMO.L) (LON:IMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.84) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.84), with a volume of 36432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 593 ($7.75).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 581.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 435.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14. The stock has a market cap of £495.31 million and a P/E ratio of 123.13.

IMImobile PLC provides cloud communications software and solutions that enables enterprises automate digital customer communications and interactions. The company offers IMIbot.ai, a modular AI platform for the end-to-end delivery of automated conversational experiences across the customer lifecycle; IMIchat, a cloud application that consolidates digital, mobile, and social customer service channels to a single agent desktop; IMIcampaign, a cloud campaign management application designed for multi-channel communication; IMIconnect, an enterprise cloud communications platform; and MIsocial that enhances live programming with audience content.

