Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) PT Raised to $110.00 at BTIG Research

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.43.

Inari Medical stock opened at $107.07 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $108.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $2,013,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,147,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,481,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 78,640 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $5,386,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,922,143 shares of company stock valued at $139,980,905 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $2,172,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $931,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

