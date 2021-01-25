ING Group Downgrades Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) to Hold

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ING Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Basic-Fit stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. Basic-Fit has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $37.04.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

About Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of March 16, 2020, it operated 784 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.