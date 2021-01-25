Injective Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29.26 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for $8.84 or 0.00026446 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $134.84 million and $29.26 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,262,410 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

