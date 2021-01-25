Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Raised to $32.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $25.25 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INGXF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

