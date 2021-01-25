Innospec (IOSP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP):

1/15/2021 – Innospec had its price target raised by analysts at CL King from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Innospec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. "

1/11/2021 – Innospec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Innospec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/27/2020 – Innospec was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

IOSP stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,536. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Innospec by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,380,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 761,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after purchasing an additional 91,785 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 364,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,060,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 61,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

