Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Trading 6.9% Higher

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $20.68. Approximately 6,389,345 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,683,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

INSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $7,072,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,190,994 shares of company stock worth $64,310,199 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 550.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inseego by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

