Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Insider Acquires £4,146.36 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) insider David Kemp purchased 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £4,146.36 ($5,417.25).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, David Kemp sold 7,386 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £23,118.18 ($30,204.05).

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock opened at GBX 294.80 ($3.85) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 46.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 269.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 227.86. John Wood Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57).

WG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 349.55 ($4.57).

About John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

