Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Insider Buys C$39,450.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$39,450.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 107,000 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,421,462.90.

On Friday, January 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,839.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,280.00.

NOA opened at C$12.90 on Monday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95. The company has a market cap of C$375.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.49.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$94.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.7400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s payout ratio is 10.32%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.00.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

