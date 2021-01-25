Insider Selling: Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider Sells 526 Shares of Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $313.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.58 and its 200-day moving average is $249.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $314.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $47,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amedisys by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,870,000 after acquiring an additional 74,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Amedisys by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Amedisys by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 185,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after acquiring an additional 70,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,212,000 after acquiring an additional 65,544 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

