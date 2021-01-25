Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Sells 7,920 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of American Well stock traded up $4.54 on Monday, hitting $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,565,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,926. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,772,000. SV Health Investors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,779,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,049,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,408,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,147,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMWL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

