Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells $2,907,000.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $2,907,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $3,387,150.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Bora Chung sold 795 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $94,493.70.

Bill.com stock opened at $131.13 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -252.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.86.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Bill.com by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,572,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.93.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

