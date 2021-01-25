Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.56, for a total value of C$3,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,776,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,091,704,999.12.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 54,300 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.92, for a total value of C$7,434,549.66.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 71,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.70, for a total value of C$9,875,084.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 100,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.30, for a total value of C$14,230,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 195,100 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.20, for a total value of C$29,304,308.75.

On Monday, January 11th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,600 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.22, for a total value of C$14,074,413.64.

On Friday, January 8th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 162,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.10, for a total value of C$23,859,441.58.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 26,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.74, for a total value of C$3,867,177.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 48,927 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.75, for a total value of C$7,082,015.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total value of C$5,344,940.60.

On Monday, December 28th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 18,597 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.05, for a total value of C$2,716,127.71.

CNR opened at C$136.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$141.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$138.23. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of C$92.01 and a 1 year high of C$149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.59 billion and a PE ratio of 28.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$152.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$139.55.

About Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.