Insider Selling: Cruz Cobalt Corp (CVE:CUZ) Senior Officer Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

Cruz Cobalt Corp (CVE:CUZ) Senior Officer Yangping Cai sold 750,000 shares of Cruz Cobalt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$78,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,450.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at C$0.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05. Cruz Cobalt Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.12.

Cruz Cobalt Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for cobalt and lithium properties. It holds interests in nine cobalt projects located in North America, including five in Ontario, two in British Columbia, one in Idaho, and one in Montana.

