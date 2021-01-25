Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells 2,540 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Tuesday, December 22nd, John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00.

Fortinet stock opened at $151.23 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $155.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.66.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.