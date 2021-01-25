Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Major Shareholder Sells 16,320 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,162,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Salesforce.Com, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 57,068 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $4,129,440.48.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 300 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 101,300 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $7,347,289.00.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $72.25 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. Research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth $857,394,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth $32,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth $29,956,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth $21,912,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth $14,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

