Insider Selling: Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Major Shareholder Sells 945 Shares of Stock

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 945 shares of Omnichannel Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $10,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of Omnichannel Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $142,831.50.

OCA opened at $10.28 on Monday. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

About Omnichannel Acquisition

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

