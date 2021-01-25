Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) SVP Sells $12,600.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) SVP Leon Trefler sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $12,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $143.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.17. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $147.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -176.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEGA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Pegasystems by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.