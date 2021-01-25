Insight Financial Services Buys New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 277.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.54. 72,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.