Insight Financial Services Invests $28,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKH. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,111,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,331,000 after buying an additional 55,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,272,000 after buying an additional 48,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,048,000 after buying an additional 39,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKH stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $397.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,986. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $183.44 and a one year high of $401.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.69.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

