Insight Financial Services Invests $78,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 100,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,079. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20.

