Insight Financial Services Makes New $141,000 Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Insight Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 0.1% of Insight Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 97.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 850,870 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 110.2% during the third quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 222,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 116,547 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.18. 2,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,643. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.37.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

