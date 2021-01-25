Insight Financial Services Makes New $59,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,199 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.11. 3,556,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,933,270. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.