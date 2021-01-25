Insight Financial Services Purchases Shares of 97,496 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,599,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 28.0% of Insight Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $385.07. 243,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,564. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $386.38.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

