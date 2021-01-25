Insight Protocol (INX) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 97% higher against the dollar. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $139,457.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00813135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.65 or 0.04310874 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017667 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

INX is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

