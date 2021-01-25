Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Gap Up to $6.55

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $7.40. Inspired Entertainment shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

INSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $170.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of Inspired Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

