Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.90. 3,364,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,933,270. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $224.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

