Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $539-539 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.95 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.25 EPS.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.48. 110,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,448. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson cut their target price on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.13.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $591,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,146. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.