Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP) Shares Gap Down to $0.69

Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.62. Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.54.

Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.34 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

