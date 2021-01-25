International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 2,787 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 156.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $91.87 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

