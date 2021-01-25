International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $395,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Mplx by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Mplx during the third quarter worth $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 90.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,909. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $172,500 in the last 90 days.

MPLX opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

