International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,178 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,794 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 14.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 8.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $11.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,168.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

