International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,534 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $2,120,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Visa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 147,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Visa by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $202.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.15. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.