International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $508,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 131,350.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 473,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $43.01 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16.

