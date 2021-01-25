International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Business Machines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $118.61 on Monday. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77. The company has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 58,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

