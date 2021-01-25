International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Boosted by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $118.29. 138,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,993,316. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

