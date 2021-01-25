International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $976.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to report sales of $976.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $932.00 million and the highest is $1.08 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $19.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

