International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

IP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.