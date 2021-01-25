Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $730.00 at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $680.00 to $730.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $736.06.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $744.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $792.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $722.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 42,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.