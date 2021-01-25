Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Acquired by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJL remained flat at $$23.08 during midday trading on Monday. 248,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,744. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

