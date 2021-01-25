Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $329.49. 534,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,247,244. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $328.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

