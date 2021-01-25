Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.1% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $131.29. 116,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,568. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $132.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average of $115.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.