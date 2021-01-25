Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 4.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.96. 92,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,568. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $132.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.