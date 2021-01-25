Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) is Milestone Advisory Partners’ 8th Largest Position

Milestone Advisory Partners cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF comprises about 3.5% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6,738.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYU traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.74. 2,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $70.27 and a one year high of $115.70.

